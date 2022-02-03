NBC's 'Once in a Lifetime' snow globe experience comes to St. Louis

Grab your friends and your smile and head to Kiener Plaza for this 'once in a lifetime' event!

ST. LOUIS — The stars have aligned, and two of the biggest sports events on the planet will coincide this month with coverage only found on NBC.

To celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI, NBC is bringing a “Once in a Lifetime” snow globe experience to downtown St. Louis!

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, you can celebrate this event by getting your picture taken inside giant Super Bowl and Winter Olympics-themed snow globes at Kiener Plaza.

All you have to do is bring your friends and your smile!