Neighbors rally around Fairview Heights family who lost home to Christmas fire

The homeowner says the fire probably started with a blanket on the baseboard heater

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A group of people in Fairview Heights rallied around a family who lost their home on Christmas Day.

Darrin McDaniel who lived in the home with his parents and other family laid his eyes on the damage to the six-bedroom house on Sunday.

McDaniel told 5 On Your Side that his niece thinks she laid a blanket on the baseboard heater which led to the fire.



“After speaking with the fire department, I found out that the fire had got into the wall and there are some dead wires in the wall which led to an electrical fire,” he said.



The Fairview Heights Fire Department and McDaniel confirmed that everyone made it out safe.

The very thing that brought them all together on Christmas Day, still stood tall.



"I am amazed that the tree is standing," McDaniel said.

McDaniel and his family moved in nearly two months ago.



He added the community has wrapped their arms around them from the start.



"They showed themselves to be true last night. I have several neighbors offer us to stay at their homes and I mean people just don't do that anymore," he continued.



A day later, neighbors and families stopped by to continue that support.



"It's just a part of being the hands and feet of Jesus and just like serving your neighborhood and just making sure that people are protected," said Blaybe Moxley, a neighbor.



“We just wanted to show our love and let them know they're not alone and that our hearts are with them," said Sandy Whetsell, Moxley’s mother-in-law.



McDaniel stated that even in the darkest moments, there can still be light.

Neighbors bought over toys for his little nieces, gift cards, and some cash.



“In spite of the climate that we are in, that God is trying to get us to understand that we need each other," he said.



McDaniel plans to rebuild if possible.

Seven fire teams in the Fairview Caseyville Township Fire Protection District responded to the fire.