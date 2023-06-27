New Haven-Berger firefighter dies in line of duty Monday

Firefighter Lloyd Ruediger died Monday after responding to a house fire the evening before.

NEW HAVEN, Mo. — The New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District on Monday announced the line-of-duty death of Firefighter Lloyd Ruediger.

Ruediger died Monday from a presumed duty-related heart attack after responding to a house fire on Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Missouri Fire Service Funeral Assistance Team.

The firefighter had served the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District for 59 years, the district said. The Missouri Fire Service Funeral Assistance Team and Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home are assisting his family and the fire protection district.

As of Tuesday morning, funeral arrangements had not yet been announced.

The fire protection district has asked area fire service members to provide a 24-hour watch for Ruediger at the funeral home, located at 1221 Washington St. in Hermann. Service members can sign up for the watch here.