Nurse salutes fellow veteran killed by COVID-19

The registered nurse is a veteran himself and said when he got the news about what happened it broke his heart.

BRADENTON, Fla — One hero made it his duty to honor another whose life was cut short by COVID-19 complications.

Marc Kagan, a registered nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital and a retired U.S. Air Force Flight Nurse, said he was working in the hospital scanning fellow employees who were going in and out of the COVID-19 unit, when he heard about a fellow veteran's life being cut short by the virus.

Kagan said the news broke his heart.

So, he took it upon himself to pay tribute to the veteran.

"He didn’t get the military send-off with a flag over his brave body. It was with my duty and honor to salute this brave American,” Kagan said.

Manatee Memorial Hospital shared a photo of Kagan standing over the fellow veteran and honoring him with a salute.

