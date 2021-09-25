Pedal the Cause raises more than $3 million for cancer research

"For me, it's always great to remember my dad. The energy is so fun," one cyclist says.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. —

Four thousand cyclists will be circling Chesterfield Mall this weekend to raise money for cancer research.

As of Saturday morning, $3.1 million has been raised bringing the 12-year total for Pedal The Cause to more than $35 million, according to Executive Director, David Drier.

The money raised goes to Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

"They each reach out to their networks and get $10 donations or up to $10,000 donations,” Drier said. “So, it really stimulates the entire community to rally around this cause.”

Drier said that’s only a portion of the final tab.

"The research that we have funded with all of those dollars have been so successful, it attracted another $200 million from federal sources,” Drier said.

The Executive Director is pulling double duty, taking time to ride with the team he co-captains.

"I'm doing 20 miles,” Drier said. “As Executive Director, I don't want to be away from all the action here for too long, but I want to get out there and shake a few hands and say hello to all these great people that are riding."

Drier’s daughter, Victoria, lost her battle to cancer in 2019. He and others on bikes have personal connections to Pedal the Cause.

"For me, it's always great to remember my dad,” Mandy Rupp, a rider said. “The energy is so fun."

She brought along her younger cousin Elena Baker for her first Pedal the Cause experience.

“I’m excited and a little nervous,” Baker said. But her big cousin won’t leave her behind. “10 miles running is a lot more intense than 10 miles biking,” Rupp said. “So, we can take rests and take it slow and easy. We are just here for fun.”

One hundred percent of donations comes from the public. Pedal the Cause supports 164 cancer research projects. These projects often produce groundbreaking results that lead to new treatments and cures, preventions, and early detection diagnostics, bringing us ever closer to our shared mission of creating a world without cancer.