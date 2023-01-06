St. Louis-area leaders rally in support of LGBTQ+ communities

St. Louis and St. Louis County officials will raise the multicolor Pride flag in support of community members.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Thursday marks the first day June and Pride Month in the St. Louis region, and officials in St. Louis and St. Louis County will be publicly showing their support and respect for local LGBTQ+ communities.

St. Louis and St. Louis County will mark the beginning of Pride Month by raising the colorful rainbow Pride Flag, and it’s a flag of many colors.

According to gaycenter.org, LGBTQ+ is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and more. These terms are used to describe a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Beginning at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will join county leaders as they install Pride flags in Clayton. You can see them in Memorial Park on South Central Avenue.

Page said the flag display has become a tradition, adding, “I want them to know we see them, support them and welcome them.”

At 10 a.m. in St. Louis, Mayor Tishaura Jones will raise the flag outside city hall on Market Street. She’ll be joined by local advocacy groups.

This comes after Missouri lawmakers passed two restrictive transgender measures in May. One bans gender-affirming care for minors, while the other would ban transgender students from participating in athletic competitions not aligned with their biological sex.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has yet to sign either bill.