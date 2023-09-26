x
Project 5: KSDK staffers join other volunteers to improve a local day care

Volunteers worked Tuesday morning to improve a local day care facility.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — Project 5 is community impact, in action!

Tuesday morning, 5 On Your Side team members worked with volunteers from Dream Builders for Equity to improve a St. Louis day care facility.

Dream Builders for Equity is one of this year’s Tegna grant recipients. Tegna is the parent company of KSDK 5 On Your Side, and Tegna officials offer to pay full-time employees for up to 10 hours each year to work on projects like this one.

It’s community impact the 5 On Your Side way.

