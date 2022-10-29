Pumpkin Glow takes over St. Charles Historic Main Street for Halloween

Between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors are expected to visit the spooky street this weekend.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Pumpkin Glow brings a big boost to businesses this Halloween weekend.

Main Street is blocked off so shoppers and families can safely enjoy the spooky scenes while visiting family-owned stores. Employees from each store spent time carving pumpkins and turning their storefront into a spooky scene.

"When we have events like Pumpkin glow that encourages shoppers, to come down to the street and going in the doors of our shops," Jodi Devonshire, Bike Stop and Cafe owner said. "That's when we see a difference and it makes a difference, for some October was one of our worst months, now it's one of our best."

Pumpkin Glow was started five years ago as a way to bring the community together to support the dozens of family-owned stores along Historic Main Street.

About 30,000 to 40,000 people are expected to flood the streets as the sun begins to set.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.