Rosebud, surrounding community hold vigil for fallen officer Mason Griffith

ROSEBUD, Mo. — People came from all over Gasconade County to honor and remember Rosebud Police Chief Mason Griffith with a candlelight vigil Tuesday night.

At the event, community members said Griffith dedicated his life to every community he served during his law enforcement career.

Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler said the whole community is mourning the loss of Griffith, who also served as a detective sergeant in Hermann where he was shot and killed responding to a call.

“He helped people all the time. He loved helping people and getting involved in anything he can to help the community,” Eiler said.

Eiler said he helped train Griffith when he started his career in law enforcement.

“I guided him through his law enforcement career," Eiler said. "Since we became friends, I knew his family. We grew up together from the time he become a part of the county. We became great friends."

The community overflowed the Red Barn in Rosebud. They lit candles to honor Griffith and pray for injured Hermann Officer Adam Sullentrup. They shared memories and laid blue roses on a Rosebud police car to say goodbye to the man they all loved so much.

“If there were kids playing basketball in the street, he would stop and shoot hoops," Eiler said. "He wasn’t much of a basketball or sports person, but he would do his best to help the kids, play with the kids. The interaction with law enforcement in the community is great."

There are several ways to help out the Griffith and Sullentrup families.

The City of Hermann is asking people to drop off donations for both officers' families at any of the 11 Peoples Savings Banks across the state.

There's also a GoFundMe campaign set up for Griffith's family that you can donate to here.

You can also donate straight to Backstoppers funds set up for both Griffith and Sullentrup's families here.