ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is partnering with Schnucks and Folds of Honor for the second consecutive year to help fund scholarships for spouses and children of service members who were killed or wounded.

Supporting Folds of Honor is easy – do your grocery shopping at Schnucks and round up your total to the next dollar. That small donation makes a big impact on families right here in St. Louis.

The Round Up at the Register campaign runs until July 4. You can also donate to Folds of Honor anytime online.