Salvation Army lends helping hand to families this holiday

They're asking for new and unused gifts to give to kids this season through their "Adopt an Angel" program

ST. LOUIS — The need to give back this holiday season is greater than ever, as many face hardships this year.

The Salvation Army is doing its part. Each year, the organization provides food and toy assistance to more than 2.5 million people across the country.

Here in St. Louis, they held a toy drive on Saturday to help families who need it most.

If you weren't able to make it, you still have an opportunity to get involved.

Because of the increasing number of families in need, the Salvation Army is making it easier to donate.

Through their "Adopt an Angel" program, you can pick who you want to shop for and do it online.

People donating now have the option to either drop the gifts off at the nearest location, or have them shipped directly to the Angel Tree distribution center.

They ask that donors keep the gifts new and unwrapped so the parents have the opportunity to do that for their child.