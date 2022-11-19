Boy Scouts pick up Scouting for Food donations Saturday

The St. Louis Area Foodbank said 653,000 pounds were collected in 2021.

ST. LOUIS — The Greater St. Louis Area Council collected thousands of pounds of food at their annual food drive.

Around 22,000 scouts picked up donations from across neighborhoods in the region.

Last year the St. Louis Area Foodbank said they collected 653,000 pounds of food in one day.

The donated food helps the foodbank and operation food search.

"This year the need is great," Meredith Knopp with St. Louis Area Foodbank said. "Pricing going up, inflation. Every little bit helps. This is incredible."

"One of the things this does during the holidays, it puts a bright spot in the holiday that can be challenging," said Carlton Adams with Operation Food Search.

Scout leaders said the scouts learn the importance of generosity and community leadership.