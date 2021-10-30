Neighbors get glimpse into future of Spanish Lake at Fall Festival

“Many marginalized communities feel forgotten,” Angela Pinex, Spanish Lake Community Development Corporation (CDC) said. “That's what the CDC does is say you aren't forgotten. We are a voice and we can actually help with the resources to improve the quality of life." Pinex said her team is trying to build up the stretch between Pattern Drive and Parker Road. Supporting existing businesses and recruiting new ones will help with the transformation.

"I am overwhelmed to see people coming out (to the Fall Festival) to see what's happening,” said Pinex. “To get a view of, if they participate in the process, of what we've been actually able to do."



"We've been dreaming and planning about something,” neighbor Lottie Wade, one said. “Some stimulus that will get us started on the track to stabilizing the community because it's a great place to live. It would be great to have a small grocery store, healthy foods in here. Services that people can use, transportation is limited. Access to jobs, access to services is limited.



As an unincorporated part of St. Louis county, leaders have the weight of the community on their shoulders. Pinex said a boost in the economy will improve the town's perception and make life a little easier for all.



"It's a community of wonderful people,” Pinex said.