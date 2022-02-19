Blood Crisis: St. Louis Cardinals, SLMPD, and Red Cross team up

"We are down to less than half a days worth of blood for patients in need."

ST. LOUIS — More than 200 blood donors packed into Busch Stadium to donate blood on Saturday.

The Cardinals, St. Louis Metro Police Department, and Red Cross teamed up to collect donations in the worst blood crisis in over a decade.

"We are down to less than half a days worth of blood for patients in need," Cindy Rae with Red Cross said. She blames inclement weather and the pandemic for impacting recent blood drives.

Still, the Red Cross is pleased by the turnout at Busch Stadium and its strong community partnerships.

One face, in particular, stood out. SLMPD Chief John Hayden said he wanted to send the right message and donate to those in need. The chief said his duty as a first responder and local leader goes beyond the badge.

"We witnessed it first hand with our own officer a couple of weeks ago," the chief said. "When he arrived at the hospital he didn't have a pulse. They had to do a full transfusion and we are thankful he is doing much better right now. I think that certainly for us as police this stresses the need, there's also a larger community need. As a leader by example, I try to give the officers an idea of what direction we should be going in."