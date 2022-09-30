St. Louis County Library is named 2022 Missouri Library of the Year

This year's award was presented to the St. Louis County Library for its efforts in digital equity, community partnerships and COVID-19 relief.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Library Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, named the St. Louis County Library the 2022 Missouri Library of the Year. In 2021, the award was presented to St. Louis University's Pius XII Memorial Library.

This year's award was presented to the St. Louis County Library, which encompasses 21 library branches, for its efforts in digital equity, community partnerships, service to justice, COVID-19 relief and improved facilities, according to a release from the library.

"St. Louis County Library is very proud of our work supporting the region during the pandemic," St. Louis County Library Director and CEO Kristen Smith said in a statement. "Together with our community partners, we have provided essential services such as meals, diapers, technology, tutoring, vaccines and rental assistance at our branches. The resiliency and creativity of our employees made this achievement possible.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the library's efforts included 2 million meals distributed with Operation Food Search, providing emergency diaper and period supplies from the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and issuing thousands of laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to students to assist with virtual learning.

In July, the library was one of six recipients of the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation's highest honor for museums and libraries.

