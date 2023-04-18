St. Louis County police searching for man reported missing Monday afternoon

Police said Herbert Edwin Orr Jr. has dementia and left a north St. Louis County home without his cell phone.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are asking for help in locating a man missing out of north St. Louis County.

Herbert Edwin Orr Jr. has been missing since about 3:45 p.m. Monday, police said. An endangered silver alert was issued after the elderly man was reported missing.

Police said Orr left a home on Dunnideer Drive near Chambers Road in north St. Louis County by unknown means.

Orr has been diagnosed with Dementia, which may cause disorientation and confusion. When Orr left the residence, he did take his cell phone.

Orr is described as a 68-year-old Black man. He is 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Orr is believed to be wearing a black jacket, with jeans and gray shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information related to Orr's whereabouts to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

