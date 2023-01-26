2 local organizations collaborate to bring basketball courts to St. Louis' Forest Park, invite public to open houses

The two organizations are collaborating on the goal to add basketball to Forest Park’s recreational amenities.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and the nonprofit conservancy Forest Park Forever invite the public to see the latest concepts and share input on plans for basketball courts in Forest Park at four upcoming open houses.

According to a press release from the nonprofit, the two organizations are collaborating on the goal to add basketball to Forest Park’s recreational amenities.

The open houses are part of the community engagement process that collects public input before any major capital updates to the park, under the guidance of the Forest Park Master Plan.

Each open house will include interactive boards where visitors can weigh in on their preferred amenities, discuss the project with team members and complete a survey, according to the release.

Open House Schedule

In the fall of 2022, project planners visited community basketball courts in the region in an effort to form a better understanding of what features would help this amenity succeed in Forest Park, according to the release. An online survey also collected community input on what features visitors and potential visitors would want to see.

Capital projects in Forest Park must go through a public review process outlined in the Forest Park Master Plan. The Forest Park Advisory Board, a public board of citizens established as part of the Master Plan, reviews each proposed project at three key stages in a nine-step design process, according to the release.

For the next phase of this project, input from the open houses will be used to refine design and concept direction before the next presentation to the Forest Park Advisory Board, according to the release.

“On any given day in Forest Park, you’ll see park visitors running and biking, playing rugby and soccer, handball and softball, golf and tennis amid the backdrop of 1,300 beautiful acres,” said Greg Hayes, Director of the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. “The goal of this project is to have basketball in the Park as an enjoyable and integral part of the Park’s recreational activities.”

“Hearing directly from community members has been essential to each restoration of Forest Park’s historic amenities,” said Lesley S. Hoffarth, President and Executive Director of Forest Park Forever. “Now with the addition of basketball, we’re excited to have the St. Louis community experience yet another popular amenity in the park."

The open houses at Marquette Recreation Center and the O’Fallon Park YMCA will include community basketball games.

The goal is to begin construction on the courts in late 2023.

