St. Louis families attend Pride Month celebration at White House

ST. LOUIS — After advocating in Jefferson City for years, three local families continued their mission in Washington D.C.

Upon receiving an invitation from the White House, three families left St. Louis and flew to the nation's capital to be a part of the Pride celebration.

They were among 1,500 other guests who were invited.

Just a few days later after coming back, the Freels looked at their phone, swiping left to each picture and recounted all of their memories of the monumental trip.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be on the grounds of the White House. It was fantastic. We could never do that again," Kyle Freels said.

Their dear friend Alison MacLean and her 12-year-old son, Charlie, made the venture, too. The families met through their efforts to stop certain bills against transgender youth.

MacLean shared, "It was an opportunity for us to celebrate our family."

The pride celebration was described as the largest pride celebration in White House history, and these families had a front-row seat.

"Being able to be together in a joyful space gives us fuel for the future," MacLean said.

The Freels have been advocating for their 17-year-old trans daughter Chelsea for years.

For Rene Freels, the speeches spoke to her heart.

"In President Biden's speech, he said the Pulse nightclub shooting survivors were there and he knew, we as parents had advocated for our trans kids and that we had been through a lot of trauma. I just thought ... 'We are experiencing a real intimate moment here because we all have been through so much in this fight,'" Freels said with tears in her eyes.

It's a fight Chelsea knows far too well.

"I love meeting the other trans people there," she noted.

While she's thankful for the opportunity, she wants to remember those who couldn't make it.

"I represent the people who are seen as activists, but there are so many people who aren't seen as activists and they keep fighting," she said.

The families said the celebration is a reminder to keep fighting, and they'll always have their memories to use as their fuel.

"We'll always remember it forever. It helps us see the possibilities that could be out there," the Freels said.

The laws signed by Gov. Mike Parson go into effect on August 28.

Supporters of those laws said it will help protect children.