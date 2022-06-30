'There won't be a world for us to live in': Summer camp group parades for peace in The Grove

Midtown Community Services Summer Day Camp wrapped up amid a violent summer for youth in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Young people have called on their communities lately to put an end to violence this summer.

On Thursday, one summer camp group added to that momentum in the Grove neighborhood in St. Louis.

A little over 30 young campers with Midtown Community Services Summer Day Camp marched on Manchester Avenue to share messages of peace, love, and unity in their communities.

The non-profit has held the camp for 40 years.

"We march for peace because we don't like when people die. We want them to stay on earth and be with us," said Patrick Manley, a 9-year-old camper.

"If people keep doing violence, there won't be a world for us to live in," added nine-year-old Kaylin Sanders.

The kids, ages 5-12, spend three weeks out of the summer being enriched by doing normal summer activities but more importantly learning how to be voices for their communities.

“That's what I teach them all the time. Just be heard, be you. Be out there. be proud. It's very important," said Brittany Washington, youth director.

"We make our enemies our foes and we stay together," Manley added.

The non-profit has held the parade for 33 years.

The group's second summer day camp session will begin next week. There are still some spots left. For more information, click here.

This year’s camp wrapped up amid a violent summer for youth.