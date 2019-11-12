ST. LOUIS — The holidays are just around the corner, but it’s not always a time of joy for St. Louis families.

We’ve partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to help raise money for their holiday giving campaign, which helps local families put food on the table, provide clothing for those who can’t afford it, and provides emergency assistance for those in need.

You can donate online anytime through the Urban League’s website. 5 On Your Side is also hosting a phone bank Thursday, Dec. 12 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. During that time you can call 314-444-5155 to make a donation.