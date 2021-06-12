Urban League's 'Clean Sweep' targets St. Louis' challenged neighborhoods

A volunteer force of 500 can do a lot of good in one day, just by removing unsalvageable, abandoned buildings

ST. LOUIS — Five hundred volunteers across St. Louis cleaned up the city during the Urban League’s Clean Sweep.

Volunteers walked neighborhoods, cleaning up trash, debris and overgrowth. Nine abandoned, unsalvageable buildings were knocked down.

"It is an effort to work on the physical appearance of some of our more challenged neighborhoods," said James Clark of the Urban League.



Clark said Clean Sweep targets vacant properties and neighborhood eyesores that can't be saved.



"We really want Clean Sweep to be a day where the entire St. Louis Metro area wakes up, picks up a trash bag and just goes out into their neighborhood on their block and cleans up," Clark said.