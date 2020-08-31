Walk where you are with the virtual 'More Than Pink Walk'

Walkers are asked to lace up their sneakers and download the new More Than Pink Walk mobile app

ST. LOUIS — The More Than Pink Walk is back, but this year the event is now all-virtual, encouraging participants to “walk where you are.”

Walkers are asked to lace up their sneakers and download the new More Than Pink Walk mobile app, which allows users to log steps, join challenges, watch inspirational videos, and earn a virtual medal.

A virtual celebration is planned for Sunday, Oct. 4, where research, information about public policy advocacy and patient support services will be shared. Survivors will also be part of the event, telling their personal stories of living with breast cancer. The virtual event will also celebrate local fundraising success.

Registration for the virtual event is free, but donations are encouraged to help continue funding the research needed to find a cure for breast cancer.

5 On Your Side has been a proud partner of Susan G. Komen Missouri for more than 20 years.