The FDA is calling the rising use of e-cigarettes by teenagers a “public health tragedy.”

The agency must soon decide whether to increase regulations on the products that have attracted smokers trying to quit as well as millions of kids who never smoked before.

This year, 3 million high school students use e-cigarettes, up more than 75 percent from 2017.

The FDA is so concerned about kids using e-cigs, they’re now considering taking some e-cigarettes off the market, perhaps banning the flavors kids prefer.

Juul, a popular brand of e-cigarettes, contains the same amount of Nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes.

A recent study suggests there could also be troubling long-term effects from vaping.

Juul labs pushed back on the study saying you can’t draw conclusions about any one e-cigarette brand from it because the kids in the study were self-reporting which products they were using.

