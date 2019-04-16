SHREWSBURY, Mo. — After a lengthy delay due to a design flaw in bridge construction, the new bridges in Shrewsbury are nearing completion. All lanes in both directions are expected to be open by the middle of July.

Cracks were found in the newly built westbound bridge in November of 2018 forcing work on the project to come to a halt while engineers worked to figure out the problem. MoDOT brought in a third party to analyze the situation. It was determined that the bridge, as designed, was not able to appropriately handle the thermal expansion forces — the forces when bridges expand and contract due to heating and cooling.

For drivers in the area, it has been frustrating at times with the reduced lanes and slow traffic.

Sierra Hebron says she travels through the area from Sunset Hills toward downtown St. Louis and she says it's "awesome" that the highway construction will be over by mid-July.

Keegan Reynolds says traffic is basically "back to back, stopped up, there is nowhere to go, so usually, I try to find a different route"

MoDOT says the contractor has covered the costs of all additional design and construction, and will pay MoDOT more than $500,000 to cover the cost of the in-depth analysis and damages for the delay.

Tom Blair, MoDOT's St. Louis District Engineer, says "I-44 will be nice in that section of Shrewsbury" but does note that additional areas of construction will occur along 44 from St. Louis all the way to the Frankin/Crawford county line. through the summer.