TROY, Mo. — She had to act fast and thank goodness she did. A young couple saved their two children after throwing the kids from a burning house.

"It was horrifying. I didn't think we were going to make it out of there. I really didn't," Brittany Farnsworth said.

It happened in a matter of minutes.

"My boyfriend smelled smoke," she said.

A fire tearing through a two-story home in Lincoln County.

"It's horrifying. I'm just replaying the moment over and over in my head," Farnsworth told 5 On Your Side.

Farnsworth said late Sunday afternoon she, her longtime boyfriend and her two children were inside their home watching TV when her boyfriend smelled smoke.

"He ran to the door and opened the door and he looked down the hall and yelled 'Fire,'" she said.

With the fire spreading too quickly and the family now trapped inside the burning two story home, Farnsworth made the only choice she had. She and her partner broke the upstairs window. Then, she made a leap of faith.

"I grabbed onto the wire and jumped down," she said.

Desperate to save her family, Farnsworth made a terrifying decision.

"I yelled at David to start throwing the kids out to me," she said.

Farnsworth said the father threw their 4-year-old son out the window and then he fought the smoke to find his 1-year-old daughter in the burning home.

"I heard some lady yelling and she came running over as Elena was coming out the window and she kind of helped me catch her," she said.

It was dad's turn to jump next. And he did.

"If it weren't for David, me and my kids wouldn't have made it out there," she said.

As Farnsworth looked back on frightening moments, her family is helping her to get back to normal.

"I'm still lost for words. I'm a little shook about it," she said. "We got some clothes that hopefully we can wash the smoke smell out."

While she lost mostly everything inside her home, she's thankful her family survived.

"I could have lost my kids, you know, I could've lost somebody that day and I'm just thankful nobody else was home," Farnsworth said.

The father suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from the fire, but he is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused the fire, but believe it started in the living room

