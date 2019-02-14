ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — With the sun poking through the clouds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s Thursday, area road crews worked quickly to repair as many potholes as possible.

The brutal winter weather this year has led to an abundance of road ruts with little time between storms to do repairs.

Joe Monroe with IDOT said with Thursday's nice weather, it has been all hands on deck either working on potholes or prepping for Friday's expected. snowfall.

Monroe said there was a big push to get numerous potholes taken care of on 255 from Collinsville Road down to the J.B. Bridge. Along I-64 just east of Greenmount Road, a troublesome spot that previous patches just wouldn't fix resulted in a chunk of the highway being dug out and a full-blown repair which should be a more permanent fix.

He said Friday morning IDOT crews will be pre-treating the roads ahead of the snow. MoDOT has already started putting down brine. Monroe said to give plows plenty of room and slow down around road crews.