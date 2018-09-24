ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after one man was found dead and another was shot in a double shooting in the city's Baden neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Canaan Avenue for a shooting at around 8:40 Sunday night. They said they found a man in his 20s unconscious and not breathing in a car when they arrived on the scene.

A second man had gunshot wounds to his hand an leg. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

