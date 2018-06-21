WELLSTON, Mo. – The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been activated after a teen was found shot to death in Wellston Wednesday night.



North County Police Cooperative officers responded to the 6000 block Julian Avenue where they found a 17-year-old fatally shot and a 15-year-old boy nearby with a gunshot wound.



The teen was transported to a hospital where his condition is unknown.



Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.



