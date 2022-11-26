1 man killed, another injured in St. Louis shooting Friday night

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting or the victims.

ST. LOUIS — One man died and another was injured in a shooting Friday night on Labadie Avenue in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue.

Responding officers found two male shooting victims, the first victim was not conscious or breathing at the scene.

The second victim had been shot multiple times, police said. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

As of Saturday morning, the second victim was in critical condition, with stable vital signs, St. Louis police said.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting or the victims.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.