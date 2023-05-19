Man dead, woman injured after shooting in St. Louis County

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — A woman was hospitalized and a man was killed in a double shooting Thursday night in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department said it responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Shepley Drive. At the scene, officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not have an update on her condition as of Friday morning.

Police said early investigations show the suspect in the shooting walked up to the victims in the parking lot of a business and started shooting at them.

No additional information was released about the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.