ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside a popular Midtown bar early Monday morning.



Officers responded to the 3000 block of Olive Street around midnight where a man was found shot to death and two other men were found with gunshot wounds. The two injured were transported to a hospital where their conditions are unknown.



Police have not released the identity of the person killed.



Two men driving a dark-colored vehicle started firing shots near the parking lot of Olive Bar, according to St. Louis police.



Olive Bar held a private event earlier in the evening to celebrate former De Smet High School football coach Jaz Granderson’s birthday. Granderson was shot to death last year and would have turned 28 years old. Proceeds from the event benefit the Jaz Granderson Foundation. The event was held from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.



The shooting occurred after the event for the Jaz Granderson Foundation was over. Olive Bar is usually open until 3 a.m. Friday to Sunday.

Statement from the Jaz Granderson Foundation



"Regarding the All White Party for the Jaz Granderson Foundation at The Olive Bar (6/17/18)... None of the planners, promoters or anyone affiliated with JGF were involved nor associated with the incident that occurred after our affair ended at the venue in which SLMPD responded. Some local news/media affiliates have edited interviews and are reporting false information. JGF extends its sympathy to the individuals involved in the incident and wish the families the best."



According to police, multiple weapons were used in the shooting.



Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.



Police responded to two other shootings early Monday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man was shot in the neck near Grand and North Market Street. He was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.



About 30 minutes later, a man was shot in his lower back in the 4500 block of North Broadway. He was transported to a hospital where his condition is unknown.

© 2018 KSDK