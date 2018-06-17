ST. LOUIS – A man is dead and three others are in the hospital after two separate shootings in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.



The first shooting occurred at the intersection of Blair and Angelica around 12:30 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a hospital.



Two women were shot in the 3800 block of Palm around 2:30 a.m. They transported themselves to a hospital, according to police.



