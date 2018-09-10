PINE LAWN, Mo. — One person was killed in a north St. Louis County suburb early Tuesday morning as the result of an apparent home invasion.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to the 4300 block of Peyton Lane for reports of a shooting. There, at the Stratford Commons Apartments, a 20-year-old was found shot multiple times, according to Chief John Buchannan.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the incident was believed to be a part of a home invasion, Chief Buchannan added the suspect or suspects remained at large at the time of reporting. He said the crime was very unusual for the neighborhood.

Major Case Squad was called in to assist with the case.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KSDK