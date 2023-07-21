Woman arrested, facing charges in connection to St. Louis shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

On Saturday, St. Louis police identified the victim who died as 52-year-old George Robins. The second victim was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A woman has been arrested and faced with charges in connection to two men who were shot, one of them dead as a result of a shooting in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

St. Louis Police Sergeant Charles Wall said investigators arrested Tiffany Richardson on Saturday. The Circuit Attorney's Office also issued charges against her for two counts each of unlawful use of a weapon-shooting from a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

Richardson remains in custody without bond and has not been charged with the homicide, specifically.

Editorial note: The video above is from July 21, 2023.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Shawmut Place, near Page Boulevard. There, police found a 52-year-old man outside of a home with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. Also, a 29-year-old man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said both men were taken via ambulance to an area hospital, where the 52-year-old was pronounced dead and the 29-year-old was listed in critical condition.

On Saturday, police identified the victim who was shot and killed as George Robins.

The Homicide Division assumed the investigation.

Police have not identified any other possible suspects in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.