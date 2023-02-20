1 dead, another injured after shooting in Walnut Park West neighborhood

The victim was identified by police as 32-year-old Rashad Hollis of Moline Acres.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division was requested to a shooting Monday night that left a man dead and another injured.

Police said at 9 p.m. on Monday a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest at 5500 Floy Avenue in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by police on Tuesday as 32-year-old Rashad Hollis of Moline Acres.

The second victim, a 32-year-old male, was found nearby in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg. Police said he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The homicide division is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.