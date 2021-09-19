1 dead after multiple shootings in St. Louis Sunday

One person was killed, homicide detectives are investigating another shooting and two other people were injured in separate shootings

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and police are investigating multiple other shootings in St. Louis Sunday.

At around 12:15 Sunday afternoon, police were called to North 15th Street and Mullanphy Street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman who police said appeared to be shot in the back of the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

At around 1:35, police were called to another shooting, this one on the 3100 block of Miami Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood of south St. Louis. Officers found a man shot in the back. He was conscious but barely breathing when officers arrived. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Three other shootings in St. Louis left two men and a woman injured.

A man was shot in the hip on the 1200 block of North 13th Street at around 2:15. A woman was shot in the abdomen on the 700 block of Belt Boulevard at around 4 p.m.

Hours later, at around 7:35 p.m., a man was shot in the stomach on the 4200 block of Cote Brilliante in St. Louis' The Ville neighborhood. Someone dropped him off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries.