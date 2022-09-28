1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Hamilton Heights

The suspect is in custody after he made statements indicating he shot the victim, according to St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — A man died Tuesday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood after suffering from gunshot wounds.

St. Louis police responded shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard for a shooting and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eddie Lee Johnson, 41, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody by police after making statements to them, indicating he shot the victim, according to St. Louis police.

The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.

The Homicide Division responded and began an ongoing investigation.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately known.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.