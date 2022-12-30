1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton.

ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton.

Officers responding to the scene found one victim who had been shot inside of the barbershop, according to Alton police Chief Jarrett Ford.

The victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ford said the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Detectives with the Alton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.