1 injured after 'officer-involved' shooting at Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — One person is injured after a police officer was involved in a shooting at the Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights.

A Maryland Heights police detective confirmed that an officer was involved in the shooting at the Dave and Buster's on Riverport Road. Captain Jim Ursy with the Pattonville Fire Protection District confirmed to 5 On Your Side that one patient was taken to the hospital.

Neither Ursy nor the police detective would say if the officer was the one that was injured.

There is no information available regarding the condition of the victim.

The Maryland Heights Police Department and St. Louis County Police Department are investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

