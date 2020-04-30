x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

1 killed, 1 injured in south St. Louis shooting

Officers found one man dead and another shot in the leg

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 11:43 p.m. on 5300 Compton Avenue, near the border of the city's Carondelet neighborhood. Officers found one man dead and another man shot in the leg.

The condition of the second victim wasn't released, and the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: St. Louis County officer charged after fatally hitting 12-year-old girl in 2019

RELATED: Employee charged with making false active shooter call, possession of meth

RELATED: Man suspected in Jennings killing taken into custody

RELATED: Suspect dies after being shot by police in Sikeston