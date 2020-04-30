1 killed, 1 injured in south St. Louis shooting

Officers found one man dead and another shot in the leg

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 11:43 p.m. on 5300 Compton Avenue, near the border of the city's Carondelet neighborhood. Officers found one man dead and another man shot in the leg.

The condition of the second victim wasn't released, and the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.