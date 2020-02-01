ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and three others were injured in four separate shootings across the St. Louis area early Thursday morning.

The first shooting happened along Interstate 270 near Lilac Avenue in north county. A man was shot, and police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Our crews saw at least 20 evidence markers in the grass following the shooting.

The next shooting happened near Hamilton and Lotus Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. Police said a woman was shot multiple times.

The third shooting happened near Riverview and Spring Gardens at around 1:48 a.m. A man was shot in the leg.

And the fourth shooting happened just after 2 a.m. A man was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue.

No other information has been released about these shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

