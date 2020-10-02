ST. LOUIS — A Sunday afternoon crash in north St. Louis left one person dead and sent another four to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at around 4:30 at the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and North Kingshighway Boulevard. Police said there were a total of five people in the two cars involved in the crash.

All five of the people were rushed to the hospital for treatment. At least two of the crash victims were in critical condition when they were transported. One of them died at the hospital.

Police closed the intersection for hours to investigate the crash but it has since reopened.

Conditions of the other crash victims were not immediately available.

More local news:

RELATED: Video appears to show theft of grocery delivery driver's car in Shaw neighborhood, car crashes after police chase

RELATED: Man kills 17-year-old, shoots her mother in St. Louis County Sunday, police say

RELATED: Washington University student 'slashed' at Delmar Loop Sunday morning