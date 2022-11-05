Man killed, woman injured in double shooting Saturday morning

A man was shot in the face and in the chest, according to St. Louis police. Police said a woman was shot in the leg.

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Saturday morning on North 14th Street.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 1400 block of North 14th Street in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood.

A man was shot in the face and the chest, according to St. Louis police. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on scene.

Police said a woman was shot in the leg. She was conscious and breathing at the scene. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division was requested to the scene of the shooting and is handling the investigation, a police lieutenant at the scene told 5 On Your Side.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.