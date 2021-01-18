1 man killed, another wounded in shooting at party near Rolla

x
DOOLITTLE, Mo. — One man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting in south-central Missouri over the weekend.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department said the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home outside Doolittle, Missouri. Police said the shots were fired at a party.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead and another man who had been shot in the leg. The man who was killed has not been identified.

Doolittle is a town of about 600 people located just outside of Rolla.

The shooting is being investigated by the Rolla Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

