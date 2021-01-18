1 man killed, another wounded in shooting at party near Rolla

When officers arrived, they found one man dead and another man who had been shot in the leg. The man who was killed has not been identified

DOOLITTLE, Mo. — One man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting in south-central Missouri over the weekend.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department said the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home outside Doolittle, Missouri. Police said the shots were fired at a party.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead and another man who had been shot in the leg. The man who was killed has not been identified.

Doolittle is a town of about 600 people located just outside of Rolla.