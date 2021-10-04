1 person critical after shooting at Popeye's in Bridgeton

Suspect, 17, who was an employee, taken into custody after argument broke out in lobby

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A restaurant employee, 17, was taken into custody after Bridgeton police say he shot one person in the lobby of the Popeye's on Saturday in Northwest Plaza.

The shooting happened during an argument involving the male suspect, the victim and a female employee, a preliminary investigation found. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Bridgeton police said.

Officers responded to the call at 2:56 p.m.

More details will be released as they become available.