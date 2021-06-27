1 person shot to death, 2 wounded in Mark Twain neighborhood

St. Louis Metro Police homicide division is investigating 91st murder in the city this year.

ST. LOUIS — One person was shot to death, and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon near Bellefontaine Cemetery.

St. Louis Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating. The death is the 91st murder in the city of St. Louis in 2021.

Officers were called to the scene at 3:15 and found three gunshot victims in the 4900 block of Rosalie Street, in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Two were conscious and breathing, and the third was neither conscious nor breathing, St. Louis police said.