ST. LOUIS — One person was shot in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, St. Louis Metropolitan Police responded to the intersection of North 15th Street and Washington Avenue, about one block from City Museum, for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a man was found with a single gunshot wound.

The man was not expected to have significant injuries.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

