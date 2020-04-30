1 suspect killed, another injured during attempted robbery in south St. Louis, police say

Officers found one suspect dead and another shot in the thigh

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another man was injured after police suspect they tried to rob a man in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspects approached a 31-year-old man and pulled out a handgun, announcing a robbery. The man then shot the suspects, killing one of them and striking the other in the thigh.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 11:43 p.m. on 5300 S. Compton Avenue, near the border of the city's Carondelet neighborhood and found the suspects.

The first suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The second suspect was found on the 4200 block of Schiller Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Neither suspect has been identified.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information should call the department's homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).