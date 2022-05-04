1 wounded in north St. Louis holdup, shooting

The victims were trying to drop off a friend in the 3400 block of Blair Avenue Tuesday afternoon when the would be suspect approached them and pulled out a gun.

ST. LOUIS — One of two men held at gunpoint was shot by a gunman Tuesday in north St. Louis, police said. The gunman shot the victim after he tried to run away.

Police said the victims were trying to drop off a friend in the 3400 block of Blair Avenue Tuesday afternoon when the would-be suspect approached their truck, pointing a gun at the victims and telling them they couldn't leave.

The gunman stole a power washer from the truck, investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The gunman also threw bricks at the truck.

A victim attempted to flee from the gunman, and that's when the gunman opened fire, wounding the victim in the leg, police said.

The suspect was last seen driving a gold Buick, possibly a LeSabre.

Emergency Medical Services found the gunshot victim a few blocks away and took him to the hospital for treatment. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the second victim was not hurt.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).

Anonymous tips to unsolved crimes could earn tipsters a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html