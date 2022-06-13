1-year-old boy stable after ingesting suspected fentanyl

The boy was administered Narcan and taken to a local hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A 1-year-old boy is stable after ingesting a substance police believe to be fentanyl Sunday evening.

The boy was stabilized after receiving Narcan and was taken to a local hospital, St. Louis police confirmed.

St. Louis police said it received a call for a sick case at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane, where they discovered the child.

The suspect, the child's mother's boyfriend, left the home before police arrived at the scene, the department said.

Police said the Child Abuse Unit is handling the investigation into the overdose.

No other information about the incident was released.

In the last week, a St. Louis County father was charged in a January incident after a 22-month-old boy died from ingesting fentanyl.