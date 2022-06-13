1-year-old boy stable after ingesting suspected fentanyl

ST. LOUIS — A 1-year-old boy is stable after ingesting a substance police believe to be fentanyl Sunday evening.
The boy was stabilized after receiving Narcan and was taken to a local hospital, St. Louis police confirmed.
St. Louis police said it received a call for a sick case at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane, where they discovered the child.
The suspect, the child's mother's boyfriend, left the home before police arrived at the scene, the department said.
Police said the Child Abuse Unit is handling the investigation into the overdose.
No other information about the incident was released.
In the last week, a St. Louis County father was charged in a January incident after a 22-month-old boy died from ingesting fentanyl.
Jerry Moorehead Jr. is accused of exposing a 22-month-old child to fentanyl on Jan. 20. The toddler ingested the drug, causing his death, according to a probable cause statement signed by a Maryland Heights Police Department detective. A 6-year-old child also was exposed to the drug in the same incident. The child survived but tested positive for the narcotic.